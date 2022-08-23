With the preseason wrapping up, NFL teams continue to make adjustments to their rosters. One such team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are releasing veteran offensive guard Wes Martin, according to ESPN. Martin should attract interest once he hits the open market, given his prior experience along with several teams dealing with injuries on the offensive line.

Martin made 11 starts during his first three seasons. He made five starts in each of his first two seasons in Washington, where in 2020 he helped the franchise capture an NFC East division title. He started the 2021 season on Washington's practice squad before he joining the Giants in late September. Martin made one start during his lone season with New York before he was claimed by the Jaguars in May.

The 26-year-old lineman was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Indiana, where he started 37 games and was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten performer.

There are several teams that will likely in pursue Martin in free agency. One of those teams may be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who struggled to protect quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph during Pittsburgh's most recent preseason game.