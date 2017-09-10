Jaguars reportedly fear Allen Robinson tore his ACL on his first catch of season
The Jaguars might not have one of their best receivers for the rest of the year
Allen Robinson's season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start.
Against the Texans on Sunday, the Jaguars receiver suffered a knee injury after his first reception of the season, which went for a 17-yard gain. Robinson was eventually able to walk off the field, but he went directly to the locker room. Almost immediately, the Jaguars ruled him out for the game.
Shortly after the game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Robinson's injury is "significant." Later, Pro Football Talk and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport both reported that the Jaguars fear that Robinson tore his ACL.
The Jaguars announced on Twitter simply that Robinson suffered an ACL injury.
The injury appeared to occur without much contact. As you can see here, Robinson caught the pass and ran toward the sideline. Just before stepping out of play, he was shoved. That's all.
Obviously, losing Robinson for an extended period would be a huge blow for the Jaguars. Despite catching passes from Blake Bortles, Robinson has totaled 201 receptions for 2,831 yards and 22 touchdowns the past three seasons. Without Robinson, look for Allen Hurns to get more targets as Bortles' primary receiver.
If he did tear his ACL, It'll be an even bigger loss for Robinson, who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. A torn ACL will certainly hurt his case to land a new lucrative long-term deal.
