Jaguars reportedly to sign ex-Colt Donte Moncrief, who the Ravens were targeting

The Jaguars began free agency by watching Allen Robinson skip on over to Chicago. They've responded by making an assortment of moves to strengthen their offense, from the expensive signing of guard Andrew Norwell to the re-signing of Marqise Lee. Later on Tuesday, the Jaguars agreed to a deal with another receiver to replace Robinson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars will sign former Colts receiver Donte Moncrief.

Moncrief, a third-round pick of the Colts in 2014, hasn't really caught on in the NFL yet. After a promising sophomore season in 2015 that saw him catch 64 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns, Moncrief has totaled 56 receptions, 698 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. In Jacksonville, Moncrief will fit in with a group that also includes Lee, Allen Hurns, Keelan Cole, and Dede Westbrook. It's not a particularly strong group, but the Jaguars knew that'd be the case when they chose to pass on franchise-tagging Robinson. By allocating their money to Norwell, the Jaguars seem to be doubling down on an offensive strategy that revolves around the running game.

The signing has to disappoint the Ravens, who are even shorter on playmakers. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been reporting for a while now that the Ravens zeroed in on Moncrief as their top target. Now, they'll have to find receiver help elsewhere. Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports that the Ravens are in play to sign ex-Cardinals receiver John Brown.

Per sources, Ravens pretty far down the road with free agent WR John Brown, a former Arizona Cardinal. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) March 13, 2018

Brown, a speedster who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2015 but has regressed over the past couple of seasons, isn't a perfect product, but he'd be a nice signing for a team that was led by Ben Watson and Mike Wallace in receiving a year ago.