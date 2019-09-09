Jaguars reportedly trade for Steelers backup quarterback in wake of Nick Foles injury; Gardner Minshew still the starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing quarterback roulette in the wake of Nick Foles's' injury, making sure they have options at the position as their franchise quarterback will be out indefinitely after surgery to repair a broken clavicle. Per the NFL Network's James Palmer, the Jaguars traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was the backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger.

While Dobbs will provide a veteran option in Jacksonville, rookie Gardner Minshew will remain the starter. Minshew finished 22-of-25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a 122.5 passer rating in the Jaguars' 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Minshew completed his first 12 passes after replacing Foles, the most consecutive completions to start a career since at least 1991.

Foles finished 5 of 8 for 75 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game with the injury. He'll be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, so his season isn't over. Foles suffered the same injury in 2014 with the Philadelphia Eagles, which kept him out the final eight games of the year.

Dobbs won the No. 2 quarterback job in Pittsburgh over Mason Randolph, but Randolph will assume backup quarterback duties with Dobbs off to Jacksonville. A fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Dobbs has played five games in his NFL career, going 6 for 12 for 43 yards and an interception.