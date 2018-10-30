Jaguars reportedly trade former first rounder Dante Fowler to the undefeated Rams for draft picks
The Rams addressed a need by trading for an edge pass rusher
The undefeated Rams just got even better.
Less than 30 minutes before the trade deadline, the Rams traded for former first-round pick Dante Fowler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In return, the Jaguars will get a third-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-round pick in 2020, Schefter reported.
The move fills a need for the Rams. While their defensive front features two of the best interior linemen in football in Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, they're lacking exterior pass rushers. That's where Fowler comes into play. The Rams, after engineering a plethora of trades before the season, are in win-now mode. It's a steep price to pay for a player with 14 sacks since 2016, but if it helps them win a Super Bowl, nobody will care.
For the Jaguars, who sit at a disappointing 3-5, Fowler became expendable after the emergence of Yannick Ngakoue.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers and Jets were among the teams in the mix to acquire Fowler.
We'll have more to come on this story.
