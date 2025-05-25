Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter married fiancée Leanna Lenee on Saturday in Tennessee, just weeks after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During the celebration, video posted to social media showed the newlyweds cutting a ribbon that was holding up a white covering around a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 -- a luxury SUV reportedly worth up to $700,000. The high-end vehicle appeared to be a wedding gift from Hunter to his new wife.

The couple began dating in 2022 and continued their relationship while Hunter starred at both Jackson State and Colorado, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Their relationship drew public scrutiny late last year after a viral video from the Heisman ceremony and resurfaced social media clips sparked criticism, prompting both to briefly deactivate their various accounts.

Lenee attended the NFL Draft in Green Bay with Hunter and his mother.

Hunter's historic two-way talents shine in college

Hunter was the top player in college football last season at Colorado, becoming the first to win the Heisman Trophy as a dual-position standout since Michigan's Charles Woodson won in 1997 as a defensive back, return specialist and part-time wide receiver. Hunter also won both the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college and Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver.

He logged 1,483 total snaps -- the most of any FBS player -- with 714 on offense, 748 on defense and another 21 special teams, showcasing elite endurance, even at high altitude in Boulder, Colorado. Offensively, Hunter led the Buffaloes with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, ranking top-five nationally in all three categories. He also had a team-high four interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Hunter launched his college career at Jackson State in 2022, committing to play for Deion Sanders in a historic recruiting twist. A five-star prospect, he stunned the football world on signing day by spurning powerhouse programs, including a longtime verbal commitment to Florida State, and unveiling a Jackson State shirt.

Hunter played one season at Jackson State, where he earned SWAC Freshman of the Year honors while showcasing his rare two-way talent. When Deion Sanders made the leap to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season, Hunter followed -- staying loyal to his coach despite strong interest from major programs like Georgia, Miami and USC.