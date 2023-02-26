Roy Robertson-Harris is staying in Jacksonville beyond the 2023 season. The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to a three-year, $30 extension to remain with the Jaguars, according to NFL Media.

The 29-year-old veteran was entering the final year of a three-year, $23.4 million deal he signed two years ago. During his first two seasons in Jacksonville, the former Chicago Bear tallied six sacks, 82 tackles (11 for loss), and four passes defensed. He tallied three sacks and set a new career-high with 45 tackles in 17 games last season.

Robertson-Harris' presence last year helped the Jaguars reach the playoffs after a 3-7 start. He was part of a Jaguars defense that finished 12th in the NFL in points allowed and seventh in yards-per-carry allowed. They forced 11 turnovers during the Jaguars' five-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

Jacksonville has a slew of notable free agents that will hit the open market if the team doesn't re-sign them by March 15. That group of players includes wideout Marvin Jones, tights end Evan Engram and Dan Arnold, defensive end Arden Key, and defensive end Dawuane Smoot, among others.