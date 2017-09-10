Jaguars rule out Allen Robinson after he suffers knee injury on first catch
Robinson's season is off to an unfortunate start with an injury in the early going
Allen Robinson's season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. Against the Texans on Sunday, the Jaguars receiver suffered a knee injury after his first reception of the season, which went for a 17-yard gain.
Robinson was eventually able to walk off the field, but he went directly to the locker room. Shortly after, the Jaguars ruled him out for the game.
More cause for concern: the injury appeared to occur without much contact. As you can see here, Robinson caught the pass and ran toward the sideline. Just before stepping out of play, he was shoved. That's all.
Obviously, losing Robinson for an extended period would be a huge blow for the Jaguars. Despite catching passes from Blake Bortles, Robinson has totaled 201 receptions for 2,831 yards and 22 touchdowns the past three seasons. Without Robinson, look for Allen Hurns to get more looks as Bortles' primary receiver.
We'll be sure to update this post once more information becomes available.
-
Week 1 updates: Robinson, Woodhead hurt
Get everything you need to know about Sunday's NFL action right here
-
Eagles' Darby leaves with ankle injury
Darby left the game after suffering a gruesome injury and will not return
-
Amari Cooper goes full Beast Mode on TD
The receiver appears to have learned a thing or two from Marshawn Lynch
-
Matthew Stafford gets off to ugly start
Matthew Stafford got off to an ugly start against the Cardinals
-
WATCH: Browns give up blocked punt
The Steelers jumped out to an early lead over the still-woeful Browns
-
Week 1 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to know for Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Add a Comment