Jaguars rule out Allen Robinson after he suffers knee injury on first catch

Allen Robinson's season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. Against the Texans on Sunday, the Jaguars receiver suffered a knee injury after his first reception of the season, which went for a 17-yard gain.

Allen Robinson catches pass along sideline for first down, comes up hobbling badly and now down on field in a ton of pain. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) September 10, 2017

Robinson was eventually able to walk off the field, but he went directly to the locker room. Shortly after, the Jaguars ruled him out for the game.

More cause for concern: the injury appeared to occur without much contact. As you can see here, Robinson caught the pass and ran toward the sideline. Just before stepping out of play, he was shoved. That's all.

Obviously, losing Robinson for an extended period would be a huge blow for the Jaguars. Despite catching passes from Blake Bortles, Robinson has totaled 201 receptions for 2,831 yards and 22 touchdowns the past three seasons. Without Robinson, look for Allen Hurns to get more looks as Bortles' primary receiver.

We'll be sure to update this post once more information becomes available.