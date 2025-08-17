The Week 2 NFL preseason schedule continues as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In Week 1 of the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated Jacksonville, 31-25. The Saints are also coming off a loss after the Los Angeles Chargers beat New Orleans, 27-13. During the 2024 season, the Jaguars were 4-13, while New Orleans went 5-12. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is expected to start for New Orleans.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Saints odds, while the latest NFL odds show the over/under for total points scored at 40.5. The Jaguars are -142 money-line (risk $146 to win $100) favorites, while the Saints are +120 underdogs. Before making any Jaguars vs. Saints picks, be sure to the see NFL predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume NFL betting expert who has worked in the industry since 2005. In addition, he is on an impressive 37-12 roll on his last 49 money-line picks in NFL games (+1938). Anyone who has followed him while using online sportsbooks promos and betting apps could be way up.

Here are Matt Severance's best bets for Jaguars vs. Saints on Sunday:

Saints +2.5

Under 40.5 total points

Severance pointed out that underdogs have been dominating this preseason. Considering that the Saints are home and Liam Coen is coaching in just his second game, this expert is siding with New Orleans.

"New Orleans may well have the NFL's worst overall roster and almost surely has its worst quarterback group. But the team is not going 0-20, including preseason," Severance said. "And I have to think the Saints won't be nearly as sloppy as they were in the opener when they had seven penalties, three turnovers, allowed their QBs to be sacked five times and were stuffed on a goal-line stand in a 27-13 loss at the Chargers."

"As I mentioned in previewing Saturday's Browns-Eagles game, underdogs have dominated ATS (12-4) thus far in the 2025 preseason and so have Overs (14-2). I can't really justify playing Over a total of at least 40 in an exhibition game, but I will take the Saints getting 1.5 at home."

