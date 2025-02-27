The Jacksonville Jaguars have already started renovations to EverBank Stadium as they transform it into the "Stadium of the Future." During the renovations, the Jaguars will have to leave Jacksonville for one season and play in a temporary stadium.

That season will be in 2027, as the Jaguars provided an update on a temporary home.

"We're probably within 30 to 45 days from submitting a report to the National Football League, which will summarize our evaluation of all the alternatives," said Jaguars president James Lamping at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, via a team transcript. "We'll also include a recommendation."

Where will the Jaguars play? The team is considering either Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville or Camping World Stadium in Orlando as a temporary home.

Orlando is two hours (141 miles) away from Jacksonville. Camping World Stadium has hosted Pro Bowls and underwent a major reconstruction in 2014, holding 60,219 people. The facility would be more accommodating for visiting teams as well.

Gainesville is about 90 minutes away (72 miles away) from Jacksonville, but the facilities for visiting teams could be more difficult. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is the home of the Florida Gators, as college facilities are significantly different than what players are accustomed to. The stadium holds 88,548.

If the Jaguars choose Gainesville, they certainly wouldn't be the first team to play a season in a college stadium. The Minnesota Vikings played two seasons (2014 and 2015) at Huntington Bank Stadium (University of Minnesota) while U.S. Bank Stadium was being built. The Chicago Bears played one season at Memorial Stadium (University of Illinois) in 2002 while Soldier Field was being renovated and the Seattle Seahawks played the 2000 and 2001 seasons at Husky Stadium (University of Washington) while Lumen Field was being constructed.

Fleming pointed out three quarters of the owners have to approve on the site, which will either be Orlando or Gainesville.

"The approval process for a temporary stadium is the exact same as extending a lease," Fleming said. "So, we not only have to have the league approval, committee's approval, but also 75% of NFL owners agree."