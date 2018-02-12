Jaguars set to unveil new uniforms for 2018 season; one possible detail leaked
The Jaguars are dumping their old uniforms after just five seasons
After wearing them for just five years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to dump their uniforms.
The team announced on Monday that they'll be unveiling a new look for the 2018 season, and the good news for Jaguars fans is that they won't have to wait long to see the new uniforms. According to the team, the new look will be unveiled at some point in April.
The fact that the Jaguars will be getting new uniforms this year is somewhat of a surprise, but only because they've had their current uniform for only five years. The Jaguars' current look was unveiled back in April 2013. There's been speculation all season that the Jaguars would be making a change this year, but the team didn't officially announce it until Monday.
The Jaguars have always had one of those uniforms that people either seem to love or hate, and their helmet was no exception. For the past five seasons, the Jags have been wearing a two-toned helmet -- that I personally love -- but a lot people seem to dislike.
Although we don't know any specific details on the new uniforms, Mark Long of the Associated Press says the helmet will likely be all black. We can probably also assume that there's going to be a lot of teal involved because that was a big color for the Jaguars in 2017. After going three seasons without wearing teal, the Jags wore the color for two games in 2017, against the Bengals and Seahawks.
The Jags also sold teal burgers and teal beer at their playoff game, so someone in Jacksonville clearly loves teal.
Besides dumping their uniforms, the Jags will also be making some other changes for the upcoming season. For one, the team will finally be getting rid of the tarp that covers the upper deck at Everbank Field. The removal of the tarp will add an extra 3,501 seats for each home game.
On the negative end, the Jaguars will be raising ticket prices in 2018. However, the higher ticket cost will be somewhat offset by the fact that the team will be lowering concession prices for the upcoming season.
