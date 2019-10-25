Jaguars sign defensive tackle Akeem Spence, place Marcell Dareus on injured reserve

On Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars starting defensive tackle Marcell Dareus underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The initial timetable for recovery was expected to be 4-6 weeks, but the Jaguars now will have to wait longer than expected. On Friday, the Jaguars made the decision to place Dareus on injured reserve, which means that he will have to miss the next eight weeks if he comes back at all. If he is designated for return from IR, he will be eligible to play in the last two games of the regular season. The 29-year-old has started six games this season, and he recorded 13 combined tackles and half a sack.

The Jaguars sent Dareus to IR to make room for their new signee, Akeem Spence. The free-agent defensive tackle most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles, but was released earlier this week. The Illinois product was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent his first four NFL seasons.

Spence never spent more than one season with an NFL team after leaving Tampa. He signed with the Detroit Lions in 2017, but was then traded to the Miami Dolphins the following year. The Dolphins then released him, and he was picked up by the Eagles. In all, he has made 186 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 94 career games.

The Jaguars are 3-4 entering Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets. They were able to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-17, in Week 7, which ended the two-game skid they were on. Jacksonville is a six-point favorite to beat New York, who is 1-5 after being blown out at home against the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football." It's unclear if Spence will be active for Sunday's game.