Jaguars sign Telvin Smith to four-year extension reportedly worth $50 million

Smith leads the Jaguars with 58 tackles through seven games. USATSI

Telvin Smith is going to be in Jacksonville for a long time. The Jaguars announced on Thursday that they signed their star linebacker to a four-year contract extension. The extension will pay him up to $50 million, per multiple reports.

We've signed @TelvinSmith_22 to a four-year contract extension.



He is going to stay with the #Jaguars for a while. https://t.co/1cqxKpo2Ql — #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) October 26, 2017

Jaguars giving LB Telvin Smith a 4 year, $50 million extension, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2017

"I am excited about the opportunity to continue my career in Jacksonville and stay with the team that believed in me coming into the league in 2014," Smith said in a statement, adding that he is "grateful for my family, my friends, my teammates, my coaches and the incredible Jaguars fans for always supporting me and allowing me to play this game that I love."

Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars vice president of football operations, said that Smith is "a productive player and an important part of our defense. He has earned this second contract. We want to identify the players who will contribute to helping this team win going forward, and reward those who can do that. Telvin is certainly one of those players for us. This is a high performance business, and we look for his continued development as a team leader both on and off the field. Along with this new contract, Telvin must accept the high expectations that go with it."

Smith is leading the Jaguars with 58 tackles through seven games, and led the team in tackles the last two years as well. He has been a versatile player, ably working in both the run game and in coverage on tight ends and running backs. He's played in 53 games and made 46 starts for the Jags in three and a half seasons, recording 22 passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, six interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

His extension carries the seventh-highest average annual value among outside linebacker, per Spotrac, and the highest among those that play in a 4-3. The other players ahead of him on the list (Von Miller, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, Melvin Ingram, Robert Quinn, Clay Matthews) are 3-4 pass-rushers.

With this long-term signing, the Jaguars have a defensive core of Smith, Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell, Barry Church, Tashaun Gipson, A.J. Bouye, and Jalen Ramsey locked in through at least 2020. Plus, Myles Jack and Yannick Ngakoue are signed through 2019. That's about as good a position as you could ask to be in defensively.