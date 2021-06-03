Tim Tebow currently owns the news cycle as it relates to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that's an experiment to see if the former quarterback can convert to tight end in his comeback attempt after spending six years out of the league. That's not the only roster move they've made, though, and there's yet another that might be intriguing and has a better chance of working out for them -- assuming Pharoh Cooper can return to his once-dominant ways. The former All-Pro has reportedly agreed to terms with the Jaguars ahead of mandatory minicamp, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, giving head coach Urban Meyer a potential upgrade on special teams.

It's possible Cooper provides some sort of added threat for rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, but unlikely, seeing as that's not been his specialty since entering the NFL. A former fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Cooper burst onto the scene as a dynamic returner and earned the aforementioned All-Pro honor as well as a Pro Bowl nod for it in 2017. He delivered 932 kick-return yards and a touchdown that season, along with 399 punt-return yards.

He's not been able to replicate that success in the seasons since, and it's led to a string of short stays -- with the Arizona Cardinals (twice), the Cincinnati Bengals and, most recently, the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Unable to stick with any of his teams thus far, the 26-year-old still has youth on his side and the Jaguars aren't afraid to give him a shot. Chris Claybrooks led the Jaguars with 289 kick-return yards in 2020 and Keelan Cole had a team-leading 140 punt-return yards.

It's clear they could stand to upgrade at returner, and Meyer is hoping Cooper still has the juice to do it.