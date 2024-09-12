Trevor Lawrence was the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history for a brief period of time, committing himself to the Jacksonville Jaguars until the 2020 season. The five-year, $275 million contract Lawrence signed solidified Lawrence as the team's franchise quarterback, and he'll be rewarded in a unique way.

EverBank Stadium and Lawrence will rename the stadium for the Jaguars' home opener on Sunday -- TrEverbank Stadium -- as part of a partnership between Lawrence and Everbank (who sponsors the Jaguars stadium). Per a press release, The "TrEverBank" collaboration will highlight its new "TrEverBank Stadium" name with branding in multiple locations—from a temporary rebrand of the stadium itself to signage on EverBank's website, ATMs and financial centers.

As part of the partnership, Lawrence will be an ambassador of the bank across multiple platforms, including online content, newspaper ads, financial center signage, social media and TV commercials. EverBank headquarters are in Jacksonville and Lawrence is the team's franchise quarterback, both having long-term futures in the city.

Lawrence is fifth in quarterback wins in Jaguars history (20). He's fourth in franchise history in pass yards (11,932) and passing touchdowns (59). His 11,770 passing yards entering the season was the fifth-most in NFL history by a player after three seasons.

Lawrence completed 12 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins (97.7 rating), not committing any turnovers in the first game. The Jaguars will be looking to get a victory -- and for Lawrence to play well -- with the stadium named after him.