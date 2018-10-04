Jaguars star explains how his team plans to slow down the unstoppable Patrick Mahomes

Through four weeks this season, no team in the NFL has been able to slow down the Chiefs' offense.

Although the Broncos came close on Monday, the Chiefs still walked out of Denver with a 27-23 win, thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 153 yards in the fourth quarter after throwing for just 151 yards over the first three quarters.

Despite "only" scoring 27 points, the Chiefs are still averaging 36.3 points per game this season, which leads the NFL. So far, no one has figured out how to stop their offense, but that could change this week when the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently have the NFL's best defense.

The @Jaguars defense has allowed a 300-yard passer 1 time in their last 20 regular season games (Ben Roethlisberger threw for 312 yards, 0 TDs & 5 INTs in Week 5 of '17 season).



Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 300+ in 3 straight entering Week 5.



If the Jags are going to slow down the Chiefs' high-flying offense, there's one thing they're definitely going to have to do on Sunday, and Malik Jackson gave those details to our own Bill Reiter during Wednesday's episode of "Reiter's Block."

According to Jackson, the secret to beating Mahomes is to keep him in the pocket.

"What I see in Patrick Mahomes is that he's a great quarterback," Jackson said. "He's out here making a lot of plays on his own. He creates a lot of plays, he extends a lot of plays. I know as a defense, what we have to do is make sure we keep him in the pocket."

Jackson pointed out that the Broncos' defensive game plan fell apart when they started letting Mahomes get outside the pocket.

"On Monday, I was watching the game, and Denver, I think, did a poor job of keeping him in the pocket, allowing him to just escape to his left or his right, away from the blitz," Jackson said. "That's one thing that we have to change. I know he had almost 150-plus to 200 passing yards outside the pocket, so we have to make sure we have to keep him in the pocket."

One of the craziest plays in the Chiefs-Broncos game came when Mahomes got out of the pocket. On a third-and-5 in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs converted after Mahomes escaped the grasp of Von Miller and threw a LEFT-HANDED pass.

The way Jackson sees it, the only way to stop those plays is to make sure he's not out of the pocket.

"He creates a lot of plays, so it's up to us to do our jobs," Jackson said. "If we do our jobs, he can't create plays. We have to make sure we're where we're supposed to be, our eyes are where they're supposed to be at. We can't allow them to use [trick] plays to hurt us."

Speaking of trick plays, the Jaguars will be ready for Andy Reid to throw anything and everything at them.

"He's a great coach, he's done a lot of great things," Jackson said. "He has a huge playbook and he doesn't mind going in-depth into it, but we just practice how we usually practice. We understand their tendencies and we think we have a good idea of what they want to do."

Although this is a big game, Jackson said it's not going to be more or less intense than any other regular season game.

"We don't try to get hyped up or too low for teams," Jackson said. "We try to stay the same team. We don't worry about everybody else, we worry about ourselves. We understand the Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of great offensive weapons, but so do we, we have a lot of great defensive weapons, it should be a great weekend."

One thing Jackson definitely wants to do on Sunday is sack Mahomes.

"I saw how many sacks he was getting out of last week," Jackson said. "I saw how explosive he is, I saw people get hyped. It makes me wants to put my pads on and really let him feel me. I see he has a good offensive line that really gets hyped up and thinks they're hot stuff, so for me, it's Patrick Mahomes. To make a statement to the league and everyone else."

The one overlooked aspect of this game is probably the Jaguars offense. After putting up 503 yards in a 31-12 win over the Jets, Jackson thinks the unit is only going to get better.

"I think they're doing great," Jackson said of his team's offense. "I think we had one little hiccup against the Tennessee Titans, but other than that, we scored 30-plus points last week, 500-plus yards. In the first two weeks we went out there and did a lot of good things, so I think it's awesome."

Jackson also cautioned people not to overlook Blake Bortles.

"You get Patrick Mahomes winning four games this year, and you make him showtime and Blake goes to playoffs, the AFC championship and people keeping talking bad about him," Jackson said. "I don't get it."

To see the biggest showdown of Week 5, make sure to turn your TV to CBS. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be in Kansas City on Sunday for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.