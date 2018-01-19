Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey: Rob Gronkowski has 'never played a corner like me'

Rob Gronkowski is practically unstoppable. You know this. I know this. Tom Brady knows this. Practically everybody knows this. Gronk's combination of size, strength, speed, athleticism, and body control is unmatched by nearly anybody in the history of the tight end position.

He's too fast for safeties. He's way too fast for linebackers. He's too big for corners. He can't be covered.

Just don't tell that to Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars star has been one of the handful of best cornerbacks in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016, and he has shut down a number of top receivers during his short career. We may or may not see Ramsey go head-to-head with Gronk during the AFC title game on Sunday; but if we do, Ramsey seems pretty damn confident that it'll be him who gets the better of that matchup.

Jalen Ramsey on Gronk: He hasn’t played a corner like me before.” #Jaguars #AFCChampionshipGame — George Diaz (@georgediaz) January 19, 2018

Those are some strong words from a strong corner. We've seen Ramsey back up his talk with his play before, but we've never seen him go up against a pure monster-sized man like Gronk. It would be incredible if we did get to see that on Sunday -- but only if Tom Brady is at full-strength, too. Brady injured his thumb earlier this week and the Patriots are playing it close to the vest in regards to his status.

Hopefully we will see him on the field so we can watch the best pass defense in the NFL take on its best quarterback -- and tight end -- all afternoon.