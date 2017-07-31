Jaguars tackle Branden Albert announces his retirement from the NFL

After nine NFL seasons, Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert has decided to retire. The team announced Albert's decision Monday morning via its official Twitter account.

BREAKING NEWS: After nine seasons in the @NFL, OL Branden Albert announces retirement.https://t.co/W0rQ4PK59N — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 31, 2017

"After nine seasons playing in the National Football League, I have decided to retire from the game that has given me so much," Albert said, via the Jaguars' website. "I would like to thank Mr. Khan and the Jaguars organization, Mr. Ross, Joe Philbin, Dennis Hickey and the Dolphins organization and Mr. Hunt, Carl Peterson, Herm Edwards and the Chiefs organization for providing me with the opportunity of a lifetime. GOD has blessed me with so much through football that I thought would never be attainable. It's been truly a blessing. I cherish all of the relationships and people I have encountered while playing in the NFL! Special thanks to Al Groh and the University of Virginia for giving me the opportunity for a great education and showing faith in me when no one else wanted to take a chance on me. I am truly thankful for my UVA family.

"This is such a special league and it's been an honor and a privilege to play this sport professionally for the past nine years. I wish Coach Marrone and my Jacksonville teammates the best of luck on their journey this season. During my short stint in Jacksonville, I quickly realized that they are working incredibly hard to turn the corner and I truly believe that they will find success in the coming years. I look forward to returning to Miami, the place that I now call 'home,' and running my businesses, while giving back to the community. While this chapter of my life is coming to an end, my story is still going and I hope you'll follow along. I will be furthering and finishing my education. GOD BLESS AND GODSPEED."

Albert was traded to Jacksonville earlier this offseason in exchange for tight end Julius Thomas. (The trade was actually structured as two separate deals, but essentially amounted to Albert and a late-round pick for Thomas and a late-round pick.) He had spent the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, with whom he signed a five-year, $47 million contract prior to the 2014 season. Prior to that, Albert played for five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He started 118 of a possible 144 games in his career, and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2013 and 2015).

Rookie second-round pick Cam Robinson is expected to slide into the left tackle job for the Jaguars.