The Jacksonville Jaguars have a history of changing uniforms over the course of the franchise's history. As the franchise enters their 30th season of NFL football, Jacksonville will be doing a homage to their winningest era.

For the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars will be wearing throwback uniforms -- hinting the uniforms will be from the 1990s. The Jaguars social media team sent out a video with fan requests to introduce throwback uniforms, ending the video with the franchise's alternate logo from the 1990s.

The logo was used from the team's inaugural season from 1995 until 2012, being worn on the sleeve of the franchise's initial jerseys from 1995 until 2008.

What uniforms the Jaguars will go with is unclear. Jacksonville wore a teal primary home uniform from 1995 to 2008 but had some changes to the numbers over the years. The Jaguars used block numbers on the primary uniforms in 1995 and 1996 before switching to a curved font from 1997 through 2008.

The Jaguars home uniforms in 1999. Getty Images

Jacksonville also debuted a black alternate uniform in 2002, which was worn until 2008. The Jaguars also changed the number color on the road jerseys from teal to black in 2004. The Jaguars also wore black pants with their home teal jerseys starting in 2002 (they initially wore white pants from 1995 to 2001 and continued the combination, even though it wasn't used as often).

The Jaguars have worn four different uniform combinations over the years, but their initial uniforms were the best of the bunch. This will be a welcome change in Jacksonville.