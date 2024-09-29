The Houston Texans captured a come-from-behind win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 24-20 thanks to big performances from C.J. Stroud (27 of 40 for 345 yards and 2 touchdowns) and Nico Collins (12 catches for 151 yards and one of Stroud's two scores).

But the Texans almost had another score at the end of the contest; and the fact that they didn't was quite unfortunate for some. You see, the over/under for the Texans-Jags game was 44.5 points. The spread was Texans -4.5. With the 24-20 win, obviously, the under hit and the Jaguars covered. However, bettors who took the over and/or the Texans were a yard away from coming away with the victory.

On the final snap of the game, the Jags went with a hook-and-ladder play and kept pitching the ball backward. The final lateral saw Trevor Lawrence fire the ball across the field to Travis Etienne, who fielded it off the bounce and got knocked back into the end zone. The officials ruled that he was stopped at the 1-yard line, taking a potential safety off the board.

Honestly, by the letter of the law, Etienne probably is down at the 1-yard line here.

His forward progress ended at the time he caught the ball right there; and even though he tried to shake free of a tackle while in the end zone and tried to move forward from there, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to do so. Still, over bettors and Texans bettors were this close to an improbable victory, only to have it snatched out from under them.