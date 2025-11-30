AFC South division rivals meet in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars are in contention for the division title in Liam Coen's first season as head coach, while the Titans are once again in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick and have already dismissed head coach Brian Callahan. Mike McCoy has stepped in as the interim leader.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, and the Jaguars are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Titans odds. The total comes in at 42 points.

Where to bet on Jaguars vs. Titans

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jaguars vs. Titans betting preview

Odds: Jaguars -5.5, over/under 42

Jacksonville has been inconsistent all season, highlighted by a +17 point differential despite having a 7-4 record. The Jaguars have won three of their last four and are 3-1 ATS as favorites. However, they are 2-3 ATS on the road. The Titans are 3-3 ATS as home underdogs. Tennessee is 5-1 to the Over as a home underdog while Jacksonville is 5-0 to the Over on the road.

Jaguars vs. Titans SGP

Over 42 (-115)

Jaguars money line (-270)

Travis Etienne Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

Final odds: +286 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $286)

Model's Jaguars vs. Titans score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Jaguars covering the 6-point spread in 53% of simulations but it sees value on Tennessee on the money line. The Titans win in 31% of simulations, bringing value as a +235 underdog. The Over on 41.5 hits in 59% of simulations.

Jaguars vs. Titans score prediction: Jaguars 27, Titans 19

