Jaguars to reportedly sign former Raiders first-round pick to replace Aaron Colvin
D.J. Hayden has yet to live up to lofty expectations during five NFL seasons
The Jaguars not only have one of the league's best young defenses, they fielded the No. 1 pass defense a season ago. This was due, in large part, to a secondary that included cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church and nickel corner Aaron Colvin. But Colvin is set to sign with the Texans, and to replace him, the Jaguars are expected to ink D.J. Hayden.
Originally the Raiders' No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hayden has had a disappointing career. Oakland let him walk after the 2016 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Lions last summer. He appeared in 16 games last season but didn't have an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Hayden ranked 108th out of 120 cornerbacks.
By comparison, Colvin ranked 66th.
Which explains why Colvin will reportedly sign for more than Hayden -- four years, $34 million, $18 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. Hayden, meanwhile, is looking at three years, $19 million and $9.5 guaranteed, according to NFL reporter Adam Caplan. If that sounds like a lot for a player who has been wildly inconsistent, you're not alone.
But maybe the "change of scenery could do him some good" cliche will hold for Hayden. And even if it doesn't, the Jags will still have one of the league's top defenses.
-
Weddle on Bradford deal: 'So dumb'
Weddle isn't a big Bradford fan but it's not like the Ravens' safety has been living up to...
-
Eagles re-sign LB Nigel Bradham for $40M
Philadelphia is bringing back its top linebacker from the 2017 championship season
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Report: 49ers to sign Jerick McKinnon
McKinnon was one of the league's most dynamic running backs last season
-
Report: Ravens to sign WR Ryan Grant
Ryan Grant, who yet to live up his potential, now joins one of the league's worst passing...
-
NFL Free Agency 2018: Live updates
The NFL league year officially starts at 4 p.m. ET and there are plenty of moves still to be...