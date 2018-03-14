Jaguars to reportedly sign former Raiders first-round pick to replace Aaron Colvin

The Jaguars not only have one of the league's best young defenses, they fielded the No. 1 pass defense a season ago. This was due, in large part, to a secondary that included cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church and nickel corner Aaron Colvin. But Colvin is set to sign with the Texans, and to replace him, the Jaguars are expected to ink D.J. Hayden.

Originally the Raiders' No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hayden has had a disappointing career. Oakland let him walk after the 2016 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Lions last summer. He appeared in 16 games last season but didn't have an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Hayden ranked 108th out of 120 cornerbacks.

By comparison, Colvin ranked 66th.

Which explains why Colvin will reportedly sign for more than Hayden -- four years, $34 million, $18 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. Hayden, meanwhile, is looking at three years, $19 million and $9.5 guaranteed, according to NFL reporter Adam Caplan. If that sounds like a lot for a player who has been wildly inconsistent, you're not alone.

I'm really trying to wrap my head around the DJ Hayden deal. That's around what I initially expected Colvin to receive. This free agent market has been churning out massive contracts at every pass. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 14, 2018

But maybe the "change of scenery could do him some good" cliche will hold for Hayden. And even if it doesn't, the Jags will still have one of the league's top defenses.