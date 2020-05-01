Jaguars to sign running back Chris Thompson, reuniting him with Jay Gruden, per report
The Jags are adding a veteran pass-catcher to its backfield
Chris Thompson is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This new contract puts an end to a seven-year tenure the running back enjoyed with the Washington Redskins. While his time in D.C. may be over, Thompson will have some familiarity as he takes this next step in his NFL career as he'll be reunited with current Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who was Thompson's head coach in Washington from 2014-19.
Thompson first entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the Redskins in 2013 and has carved out a solid niche for himself as a receiver out of the backfield. In 11 games played in 2019, Thompson hauled in 42 passes for 378 yards. The 5-foot-8, 195 pounder has also been a dependable receiver, catching 74.6% of his targets throughout his career.
The Jaguars use running backs in the passing game quite a bit. Feature back Leonard Fournette led the club in receptions (76) in 2019 and Jacksonville running backs as a unit saw 129 targets last season, which accounted for nearly 23% of the passing offense.
Bringing in Thompson does give second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew another solid weapon as he's primed to head into the 2020 regular season as the "no doubt" starter in Jacksonville. This addition also ensures that the Jaguars will continue to have a capable receiver in the backfield for their young quarterback as Fournette's future with the team is still up in the air with the club reportedly looking to trade their former first-round back.
