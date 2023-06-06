The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long-term plan for its current stadium as the franchise announced renderings for the "Stadium of the Future" this week. The updated look of TIAA Bank Field will be revealed Wednesday, representing the next step in the team's efforts to transform downtown Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, rumored for years to be a potential relocation franchise to London, have plans to remain in Jacksonville for the long term. The franchise chose to renovate TIAA Bank Field instead of building a new one once the organization studied it was structurely possible.

As for the opportunities to improve the stadium? Jacksonville will have these features included in the renovation:

Shade on all seats

Wider concourses

Increased space for football operations

Better vertical transportation

Replace HVAC, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems

The Jaguars constructed a state of the art, 125,000 square foot sports performance center as part of the team's renovation plan. Construction will conclude in summer of 2023, prior to the start of training camp. The new practice facility includes locker rooms, team and positional meeting rooms, training and recovery areas, medical support facilities, weight room, dining facilities, office space and a draft room. There will be two full-size grass practice fields and a full-size indoor practice field.

According to Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry last month on 1010XL AM radio station in Jacksonville, the team could play its home games elsewhere for two seasons, which would be in 2025 and 2026 while TIAA Bank Field undergoes renovations. That location is to be determined.