Jaguars' Tom Coughlin, Leonard Fournette reportedly meet and make up after late-season drama

A couple weeks ago, it looked as if the Jaguars and running back Leonard Fournette could be heading toward a messy breakup. But the two sides appear to have already made up.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fournette met with the Jaguars' decision makers -- including executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin -- and during that meeting, both parties got on the same page heading into the 2019 season. The air has been cleared.

Sources: #Jaguars star RB Leonard Fournette met executive VP Tom Coughlin and the rest of the team’s brass to clear the air and move forward together for 2019, sources say. Sounds like it went well for both sides and things are headed in the right direction. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

The meeting comes less than two weeks after 1) Coughlin publicly reprimanded Fournette for "disrespectful" and "selfish" behavior during the team's final game of the season and 2) the Jaguars reportedly voided the guarantees in Fournette's contract due to his one-game suspension for fighting earlier in the season. Coughlin's comment and the report about the voided guarantees were a fitting finale to what was a terrible season for Fournette.

Limited to only eight games, Fournette rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Through the first two years of his career, after the Jaguars' selected him with the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 draft, Fournette has now rushed for 1,479 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging only 3.7 yards per carry.

He's been a disappointment so far, but the Jaguars can only blame themselves for being in this situation. Drafting a running back that high is almost always foolish, and they didn't even pick the right one with Christian McCaffrey still on the board. The Jaguars could've selected the best player available (someone like, I don't know, Patrick Mahomes) and then drafted Alvin Kamara in the third round instead of reaching for Fournette. Now, they're stuck trying to make it work with Fournette.

And that's not even their biggest problem. Atop their list of offseason priorities has to be finding a way to upgrade at quarterback one year after giving Blake Bortles an extension.

