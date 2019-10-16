Jaguars trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Rams for two first-round picks

Jalen Ramsey will be traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for first-round picks in the next two drafts according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter that was confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, who added that Ramsey would go to "great lengths" to get out of Jacksonville, the team that spent a first round pick on him back in 2016.

The news of Ramsey's trade to the Rams comes just hours after Los Angeles traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kevin Young and an undisclosed pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ramsey, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro, has appeared in just three games this season for the Jaguars, who are 2-4 through six games. Ramsey has missed Jacksonville's last three games due to a back injury as well as the birth of his second child prior to the Jaguars' Week 4 road victory over the Denver Broncos. Ramsey, who went to Nashville to be with his family during the week leading up to the game, re-joined his teammates in Denver but was inactive for Jacksonville's 26-24 victory.

Trade rumors surrounding Ramsey and the Jaguars began shortly following Ramey's sideline altercation with Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone during the team's Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. Ramsey reportedly requested a trade just days after the altercation. Later that week, reports surfaced that two teams had offered future first round picks for Ramsey, who played in just one more game with the Jaguars following his altercation with Marrone.

Ramsey's play during the 2017 season helped the Jaguars advance to the AFC Championship Game before Jacksonville stumbled to a 5-11 season in 2018. Reports regarding Ramsey and a possible trade began during the 2018 season but were quickly dismissed by Ramsey on social media.

The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Ramsey, a former standout cornerback during his time at Florida State, recorded nine interceptions and 44 passes defensed during his first three seasons with the Jaguars. He did not record an interception while breaking up just one pass during his three games in Jacksonville in 2019.

Los Angeles, the defending NFC champions, are 3-3 through six games and are mired in third place in the NFC West division standings. Ahead of them are the 5-1 Seattle Seahawks and the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, who bested the Rams 20-7 in Los Angeles this past Sunday. While they lost defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and linebacker Mark Barron this offseason, the Rams' defense still includes arguably the league's best defender in Aaron Donald, who has three sacks and a league-high eight tackles for loss this season. Los Angeles' defense also includes veteran defensive backs Aqib Talib and Eric Weddle.

While they still boast a top 10 scoring offense, the Rams' defense has regressed this season, as they are currently 24th in scoring defense while allowing an average of 25.7 points per game. Los Angeles is also 12th in the NFL in yards allowed in 18th in sacks through six games.

Ramsey has his new team, as the Rams look to rebound after three consecutive losses.