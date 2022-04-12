Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was the second running back off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he never saw the field. During the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season before it could begin.

Tuesday, Etienne met with reporters to update them on his recovery. He said he was 85 to 90 percent recovered from his Lisfranc injury, via 1010 XL, which shows his rehab has him on the right track. Etienne also had an interesting comment about missing his rookie season.

The 2021 campaign for the Jaguars was more about off-field issues as opposed to their on-field issues. Head coach Urban Meyer was fired less than one year into his new gig, and provided plenty of distractions that hurt this team. When Etienne was asked by a reporter if he was glad he didn't have to go through the week-to-week grind in what was not the best environment, Etienne admitted he somewhat was.

"Na, na, definitely. That's just the human element of it, just seeing the results you're definitely like, 'Phew, if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one,'" Etienne said with a smile.

Etienne was a formidable dual-threat weapon during his time in Clemson, and helped the Tigers win four ACC titles and a national title in 2018. According to Clemson's official website, Etienne is the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown -- 46 of his 55 career games. In all, he rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns in four seasons.

Current Jaguars quarterback and Etienne's college teammate Trevor Lawrence said that he's "really excited" to get him back, and that he will add a "spark" for this offense now headed by coach Doug Pederson.