The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered more than one loss during their preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. In the 23-21 defeat, rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that will sideline him indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Schefter reports that his injury will require further testing.

Etienne rushed once for one yard and caught one pass for three yards before exiting the game in the second quarter due to his injury. The rookie out of Clemson didn't get many opportunities to flash his playmaking ability in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns either, as he rushed just once for two yards and was targeted once in the passing game.

After selecting his college quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jacksonville selected Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick. The two-time ACC Player of the Year was a dynamic, dual-threat weapon during his time in Clemson, and helped the Tigers win four ACC titles and a national title in 2018. According to Clemson's official website, Etienne is the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown -- 46 in his 55 career games. In all, he rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns in four seasons.

Etienne has incredible potential at the NFL level, but first-year head coach Urban Meyer is seemingly still trying to figure out how to use him. He has been giving reps to James Robinson, Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale in the run game, and if Etienne is forced to miss some time due to this foot injury, it could make for a tough setback as we inch closer to the regular season.

