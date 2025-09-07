Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter starred at both cornerback and wide receiver during his time at Jackson State and Colorado, and had a historic 2024 campaign that may never be replicated. Hunter the cornerback won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Hunter the receiver won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and Hunter the football player won the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter was a true two-way player, logging 713 snaps on offense, and 748 snaps on defense. It was the most total snaps recorded (1,484) by any player in a single season since at least 2017. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while recording 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Hunter may not be a full-time starter on both sides of the ball for the Jags, but most expect he will see some amount of playing time on both offense and defense.

It's fair to say he's the most legitimate two-way player we've seen in some time -- maybe ever. What is the history of the two-way player in the NFL? Let's take a look, with some info from CBS Sports Research.

Historically speaking ...

As you would imagine, two-way players in the NFL were far more prevalent "back in the day" -- or prior to the merger. Sammy Baugh is a name you should have heard before, and he was truly a revolutionary figure in the sport that dominated the 1940s. Not only did he popularize the forward pass as a quarterback, but also played punter and safety. Baugh is still the only player in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns and record 30 interceptions.

Before "Slingin' Sammy" there was Don Hutson, who, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame puts it, "invented modern pass receiving." Apparently in one quarter of a 1945 contest, Hutson caught four touchdowns and kicked five extra points for 29 total points. Hutson created many of the routes we know and love today, while also starring as a safety. He caught 99 touchdowns and intercepted 30 passes.

Chuck Bednarik is probably the last full-time two-way player in the NFL. "Concrete Charlie," who you may remember from that timeless photo where he was seen smoking a cigar and cigarette at the same in the locker room, played from 1949-56 as a center and linebacker before shifting to primarily linebacker from 1957-62. He was named an All-Pro once as a center, and seven times as a linebacker.

Two-way players recently

We've seen players switch positions in the middle of their professional careers since the merger, such as Roy Green, Mike Furrey, Dwight Harrison and Ray Rhodes, but since snaps were first tracked in 2006, not one player has recorded 400 offensive snaps and 400 defensive snaps.

There is one player who has notched 300 snaps on offense and defense, and that's Scott Matlock of the Los Angeles Chargers. He is probably the best example of a two-way player we have today, as a fullback and defensive lineman. You may remember Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman using a two-way player during his time with the Baltimore Ravens in Patrick Ricard at fullback and on the defensive line. Ricard is one of six players to record 200 offensive snaps and 200 defensive snaps since 2006.

What about players playing wide receiver and defensive back in the modern NFL? The New England Patriots may have given us the best examples of that. Julian Edelman is known as a legendary slot weapon who won Super Bowl MVP, but he spent some legitimate time at cornerback early in his career. In 2011, he recorded 18 tackles on 91 defensive snaps. Edelman was incredibly versatile. The former Kent State quarterback ran the ball, threw the ball, caught the ball, defended the ball and played special teams in the NFL.

The same can be said for fellow Patriots legend Troy Brown. Not only Patriots fans, but NFL fans as a whole may remember that wild 2004 season in which Brown recorded 17 combined tackles, three interceptions, 184 receiving yards on 17 catches and a touchdown. It had to be weird seeing a No. 80 in coverage as an opposing quarterback.

Perhaps the most accurate comparison for Hunter is his college head coach: Deion Sanders. Since the merger, Sanders has been the closest example to a full-time wide receiver/defensive back two-way player. Sanders racked up 53 career interceptions and caught 60 passes for 784 yards and three touchdowns. That includes the 1996 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a touchdown. Since the merger, no other player with double-digit interceptions has caught more than 20 passes on offense. It's just Sanders.

Most receptions by a player with 10 career INTs

Receptions Player Years 60 Deion Sanders 1989-05 20 Dwight Harrison 1971-80 10 Patrick Peterson 2011-23 10 Mike Vrabel 1997-10

If there's an athlete who can find success as a wide receiver and cornerback, it's Hunter. Players like Charles Woodson, Champ Bailey, Chris Gamble, Devin Hester and Adoree' Jackson all had a full-time position and part-time position in college. Hunter was different in that regard.