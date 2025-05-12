A woman recently shared a heartwarming moment she shared with Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter on a flight.

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," Sandy Hawkins Combs wrote in a post. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma'am' or 'no ma'am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite."

"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures," Combs added. "I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I'm Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey. He's so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"

Hunter had been flying back to attend his college graduation at the University of Colorado before participating in Jacksonville's rookie minicamp.

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft last month after trading up to select the Colorado wide receiver/cornerback. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while tallying 36 tackles, 11 defended passes and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

After drafting Hunter, the Jaguars have made it clear they're envisioning using him more on offense, but he likely will still see action in the secondary as well.

No matter what position Hunter ends up playing more at the NFL level, the Jaguars rookie definitely appears to have gained a new fan for life following a touching encounter.