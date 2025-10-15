When trying to solve any issue, one of the first steps is identifying possible solutions. For the Jaguars and Travis Hunter, both parties know the keys to getting the No. 2 overall pick more involved in the offense.

Through six games, the Jaguars' rookie dual threat has caught 20 of 31 targets for 197 yards. He is still looking for his first touchdown entering Jacksonville's Week 7 showdown with the Rams in London.

"Scheming him open is part of it, No. 1," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. Coen added that the Jaguars are prioritizing getting Hunter more involved in the offense.

"Our job as an offensive staff [is] to make sure we're putting him in the progression and putting him in the position to be No. 1 [option] a little bit more often in some ways. And then when he is the primary [option], we've got to throw and catch. We've got to make sure that we identify it, find him, be able to be at the right spot at the right time. So, I think it's a combination of a lot of those things that ultimately can all be controlled."

While he hasn't been overly involved in the offense, Hunter has made an impact when he has gotten the ball.

During the Jaguars' Week 5 over the Chiefs, Hunter caught each of his three targets for a season-high 64 yards. He made a nifty 44-yard catch early in the second half that led to Trevor Lawrence's game-tying touchdown run.

Later in the game, Hunter caught an eight-yard pass that set up Cam Little's 52-yard field goal that gave the Jaguars their first lead in an eventual 31-28 win.

It's important to note that Hunter is being asked to contribute on both sides of the ball, something that hasn't been done at a high level in the NFL since his college coach -- Deion Sanders -- did so roughly 30 years ago with the Cowboys. Sanders, however, never caught more than 36 passes in a season; Hunter is currently on pace to catch 57 passes.

While Coen and the Jaguars' coaching staff know what they have to do, Hunter is also aware of the things he can do to increase his productivity as a receiver.

"It is very important for me to be patient," Hunter said. "Just got to let the game come to me. Coach is trying to dial up a couple things for me, and I've just got to continue to just work and just having the guys trust me because I'm doing my job every time."