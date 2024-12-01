Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a hard hit midway through the second quarter of Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans. Lawrence took a second-and-7 snap and scrambled up the left side of the field for a 6-yard gain. As he began sliding to the ground, Texans linebacker Aziz Al-Shaair can be seen rocketing toward him, laying down an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit.

The Jaguars officially ruled Lawrence out with a concussion.

Lawrence was down on the field for a few minutes before getting up and sitting upright on the cart as the Jaguars medical staff took him to the locker room. Meanwhile, the hit by Al-Shaair sparked a scuffle between the two AFC South clubs. The play happened on the Jaguars sideline, leading to several players getting into the scrum.

After officials separated the team, they announced that Al-Shaair had been disqualified from the game along with Jaguars corner Jarrian Jones. Tight end Evan Engram was flagged for unnecessary roughness as well.

The former No. 1 overall pick was making his return to the field after missing Jacksonville's previous two games due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Before this play, he had completed four of his 10 pass attempts for 41 yards and an interception. Backup Mac Jones is now in at quarterback while Lawrence gets treated in the locker room.