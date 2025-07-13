Processing information and putting it all together in the NFL is like drinking through a firehose this summer for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, a two-way phenom hoping to shine on both sides at the next level. Terminology is different and expectations are considerable for the No. 2 overall pick, who the franchise gave up a wealth of draft assets to land.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a up close view of Hunter this summer and expects him to be one of the franchise's most impactful starters. However, he knows Year 1 in the NFL could be a lot to handle from a variety of angles.

"I think it is the commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It's a lot on a rookie," Lawrence said this week at the American Century Championship golf tournament, via News4JAX. "It's challenging to learn everything, and he's done a nice job and we still have work to do and we're going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September."

Lawrence said Hunter was one of the Jaguars' "hardest-working players" and arrived ready to perform after the draft.

Lawrence once received the generational prospect label as well before battling through inconsistencies during his rookie season in 2021 as the No. 1 overall pick. Lawrence completed a subpar 59.6% of his passes, finishing with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions that season as he struggled to adjust to various coverages and smaller windows.

Lawrence rebounded as his next two seasons were impressive, soaring past 4,000 yards passing as an efficient difference-maker under center.

Hunter played wideout and cornerback during OTAs and minicamp, and there's a plan in place for continued development at both, according to Jaguars coach Liam Coen. There are doubters, though, considering the NFL's never had a two-way starter averaging more than 100 snaps per game -- like Hunter accomplished at Colorado.

It's hard to fathom the physical toll that starting on both sides of the football would have on Hunter, who will reportedly play more snaps offensively early this season.

Not everyone agrees. Jacksonville State coach Charles Kelly, Hunter's former defensive coordinator at Colorado, says the Jaguars are best-suited playing him in the secondary.

"I'm playing him on defense and let him play offense in situations. I'm playing him on defense," Kelly said last month at the Alabama Sports Writers Association convention. "Most important thing you can do on your defense is get the ball. he can go get the ball. I would play him more zone type, he can play man-to-man, but he is deadly when his eyes are to the quarterback, he's deadly. When he can see where that quarterback is looking, he can find the ball."

Jacksonville drafted Hunter knowing he was the most versatile option on the board, and it'll be interesting to see how he's utilized by the Jaguars during his first season. To Lawrence's point, there's still much to learn for an athlete who was able to freelance more often than not at his previous stop in the Big 12.