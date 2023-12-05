The Jaguars faced unexpectedly steep competition from the Bengals on Monday night, with fill-in quarterback Jake Browning dicing up Jacksonville's defense. They also suffered a critical loss at quarterback, with Trevor Lawrence exiting in the fourth quarter after suffering a left ankle injury. A visibly frustrated Lawrence required the help of two trainers to reach the locker room.

His injury occurred on a third-and-long with just under six minutes left in Week 13's matchup. Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson logged a sack on the play, but it was Jaguars left tackle Walker Little, starting in place of an injured Cam Robinson, who inadvertently stepped on Lawrence's left ankle, causing the QB's leg to twist as he went to the ground. Lawrence slammed his helmet to the grass after the play, frustrated at the injury, and could only limp gingerly with the help of trainers.

Former 49ers reserve C.J. Beathard, who's been the Jaguars' backup QB since 2021, replaced Lawrence under center.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.