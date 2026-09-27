If you have Trevor Lawrence on your fantasy team or maybe sprinkled some wagers on him to score a touchdown in Week 3, you endured one of the toughest beats of the weekend. In Jacksonville's 35-6 thumping of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Lawrence chose to work the clock instead of cashing in on a clear lane to the end zone.

On a third-and-4 attempt at the New England 16-yard line, Lawrence ran up the left side of the field, but before he crossed the goal line for the score, he took a knee.

While the Jaguars were already up 28-6 with the victory well in hand, over eight minutes remained in the fourth quarter. To make matters even more demoralizing for those who had a stake in Lawrence getting into the end zone, the clock management was nonexistent. New England called a timeout after his kneel, and running back Bhayshul Tuten scored on the very next play.

"In hindsight, I probably should've just scored because we scored the very next play," a smiling Lawrence told CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala on the field after the game. "Trying to run the clock out a little bit. You know, I'm trying to help support the Bhayshul Tuten fantasy people out there."

During his postgame press conference, Lawrence further expounded on taking a knee in that situation.

"It's something we talk about all the time," Lawrence said, via Action Sports Jax. "Potentially, in those situations, like going down and keeping the clock running. That was too much time. I looked at the clock after and was like, 'Ah, still eight minutes left.'

"So, it was probably unnecessary there, but just trying to eat as much clock as possible. They use a timeout after that. Trying to give them as few chances as possible to get back into the game. ... People will probably be all over it online, I'm sure. Probably wasn't the best decision, but we scored the next play, so whatever, get Bhayshun a touchdown. It's cool. Let him get in the end zone."

While Lawrence may not have reached pay dirt there, the Jaguars quarterback did throw for three touchdowns in the win. That helped him pass Mark Brunell for the most games with three-plus passing touchdowns (13) in franchise history and pass Blake Bortles for the second-most passing touchdowns (105) in franchise history.