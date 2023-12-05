The Jaguars faced unexpectedly steep competition from the Bengals on Monday night, with fill-in quarterback Jake Browning dicing up Jacksonville's defense. They also suffered a critical loss at quarterback, with Trevor Lawrence exiting in the fourth quarter after suffering a right ankle injury. A visibly frustrated Lawrence required the help of two trainers to reach the locker room.

An MRI has since revealed a high ankle sprain, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday. While Lawrence's ankle is stable, Pederson explained, there is no timetable for the QB's return, making his status unclear for Week 14 against the Browns. However, Lawrence is slated to rehab around the clock this week to give himself a chance to play on Sunday against the Browns in Cleveland, according to The Athletic. It's too early to know how his ankle will respond to the rehab and whether or not the'll be able to give it a go in Week 14, but the Jaguars are not ruling him out just yet.

His injury occurred on a third-and-long Monday with just under six minutes left in the matchup. Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson logged a sack on the play, but it was Jaguars left tackle Walker Little, starting in place of an injured Cam Robinson, who inadvertently stepped on Lawrence's ankle, causing the QB's leg to twist as he went to the ground. Lawrence slammed his helmet to the grass after the play, frustrated at the injury, and could only limp gingerly with the help of trainers.

Former 49ers reserve C.J. Beathard, who's been the Jaguars' backup QB since 2021, replaced Lawrence under center for the remainder of the contest, going 9 of 10 for 63 yards but falling to Browning and the Bengals, 34-31, in overtime. Beathard also appeared to suffer an injury shortly after entering, favoring his arm after a fumble, but stayed in the game. Jacksonville did not have a third QB available in the event Beathard would've been forced out of action as well.