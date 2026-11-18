Entering the 2026 NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence was underrated. With the Jaguars off to a 7-2 start and first place in the AFC South division once again, the secret's out: Lawrence is a legitimate NFL MVP candidate.

Yes, it may be weird to read the words "NFL MVP candidate" next to the quarterback of the Jaguars, which is understandable. Jacksonville is the only current franchise in the league that has never had a player receive a first-place MVP vote. However, Lawrence is performing like an MVP-caliber quarterback for a Jaguars team whose 7-2 record is tied for the next-best record in the NFL, behind only the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers and the 8-1 Buffalo Bills. It's just the third time in franchise history the Jaguars have started 7-2 or better through their first nine games, and the first time since 1999, according to Stathead. Among qualified quarterbacks, Lawrence ranks top-five in the league in pass yards per attempt, passing touchdowns, passer rating, success rate, and EPA (expected points added) per dropback, plus a top-10 finish in touchdown-to-interception ratio and completion percentage, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Trevor Lawrence 2026 season, NFL ranks

NFL ranks Completion percentage 66.3% 9th Success rate 50.4% 5th Pass yards per attempt 8.9 2nd Pass TD 21 T-3rd TD-INT 21-5 6th Passer Rating 112.8 3rd Expected points added (EPA) per dropback 0.25 2nd

That's why DraftKings Sportsbook is currently giving him the fourth-best odds (+550) to take home the NFL MVP hardware entering Week 11. The only three players with better odds are Joe Burrow (-125), Josh Allen (+370), and Brock Purdy (+450). However, Lawrence is also racking up eye-popping numbers in an offense without any other established NFL stars, unlike the three quarterbacks ahead of him. Burrow has five-time Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase and Pro Bowler Tee Higgins at wide receiver, plus four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle. Allen has 2025 NFL rushing champion James Cook at running back and five-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins at left tackle. Purdy has 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey at running back, seven-time Pro Bowler George Kittle at tight end, and arguably the best left tackle in the NFL since 2010 in 12-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.

Close your eyes and think. Who is the most accomplished Jacksonville offensive player outside of Lawrence? Running back Bhayshul Tuten is in just his second NFL season and his first as a lead back. No. 1 wide receiver Parker Washington, a 2023 sixth-round pick, is in his fourth NFL season and has never recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season -- he is well on pace to do so for the first time in 2026 with 645 yards receiving in the first 9 games of the year, which ranks 16th in the league. None of his offensive linemen have ever earned a Pro Bowl selection. Lawrence is uplifting a cast of solid, budding young talent and producing at an elite level similar to, or better than in some metrics, the other quarterbacks up for NFL MVP through 10 weeks.

This first-half performance in 2026 isn't a fluke either. Once Lawrence adjusted to coach Liam Coen's scheme halfway through 2025, their first season together, he led the entire NFL in total touchdowns with 24 across the last eight games of the 2025 regular season, a span in which Jacksonville went a perfect 8-0 to finish 13-4 and win the AFC South. Lawrence's 38 total touchdowns ranked as the third-most in football last season behind only the league's last two MVP winners: Matthew Stafford (46) and Josh Allen (39). That's how he finished fifth in 2025 NFL MVP voting, behind only Stafford, Drake Maye, Allen, and McCaffrey last season.

Across the final six games of the 2025 season, Lawrence produced a ridiculous 19 total touchdowns to just one turnover. That feat made him just the third player in NFL history to record 19-plus total touchdowns and one or fewer turnovers in the final six games of a season. The other two players to do so are 2019 Drew Brees (20 total touchdowns to one turnover) and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (21 total touchdowns to one turnover). Combining the second half of last season and the first half of this season, Lawrence has 15 wins and 45 total touchdowns in his last 17 regular-season games. He's been one of the NFL's best for the last year's worth of regular-season games.

Trevor Lawrence, Past 17 regular season games (Week 11, 2025-Week 10, 2026) Stats NFL QB rank* W-L 15-2 1st Pass YPG 252.2 8th Pass TD 40 T-2nd TD-INT 40-10 2nd Rush TD 5 T-2nd Passer rating 109.5 3rd EPA per dropback 0.22 3rd

* Minimum 4 starts in span

How rare is 15-plus wins and 45-plus total touchdowns in a 17-game span? According to CBS Sports Research, Lawrence is just the 10th quarterback in league history to do it, and the previous 9 all won NFL MVP honors at some point in their storied careers.

15-plus wins and 45-plus TDs in a 17-game span, NFL history

* All won NFL MVP in their career besides Lawrence

It will likely take Lawrence repeating his second-half effort from 2025 once again in 2026 to swipe the league MVP award out of Burrow's hands, but there's a chance he could do just that. If 2026 isn't the year Lawrence takes home NFL MVP honors, it's coming in the not-so-distant future.