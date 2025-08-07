Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is determined to be a two-way player in the NFL, as he was in college, taking snaps at wide receiver and cornerback. He is listed as a starting wide receiver and a backup cornerback in the team's first unofficial depth chart, and which side of the ball he will spend more time on is still up in the air.

The 2025 No. 2 overall pick has taken reps in both positions during training camp, and based on what he's seen from the WR/CB so far, quarterback Trevor Lawrence wants Hunter on his side of the ball more. Lawrence has only had a short amount of time with the rookie, but is already impressed and believes he can bring a lot to the Jags offense.

"He's so talented, it's hard to keep him off the field," Lawrence said, discussing Hunter. "Selfishly, I definitely want him on offense more. And I told him, 'Do you want to catch touchdowns or do you want to maybe break up a pass or two? That's a decision you have to make.' He'll make plays wherever he is, but obviously as a quarterback I hope he plays more on offense."

Lawrence said Hunter's talent will elevate the team, regardless of which side of the ball he is on.

"Wherever he plays to make us better, because he will make us better, I'm all for wherever that is," Lawrence said.

Will Travis Hunter play both ways? Jaguars' first depth chart offers glimpse into team's approach Robby Kalland

Jacksonville was tied for the third fewest passing touchdowns last season (19) and the addition of Hunter could get them in the end zone more. The Jags finished just 4-13 last year and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Lawrence has confidence that this year, the Jaguars won't be watching the entire postseason from their living rooms, saying it's "very realistic" that they are a playoff team.

"You've got to go prove it on Sundays this fall, so it doesn't really matter what I say, but I feel very confident in this team, and I think we're a talented team," Lawrence said.

Lawrence and company's first chance to "prove it" will come Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET when they host the Carolina Panthers.