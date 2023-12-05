The Jaguars faced unexpectedly steep competition from the Bengals on Monday night, with fill-in quarterback Jake Browning dicing up Jacksonville's defense. They also suffered a critical loss at quarterback, with Trevor Lawrence exiting in the fourth quarter after suffering a left ankle injury. A visibly frustrated Lawrence required the help of two trainers to reach the locker room.

The initial diagnosis is an ankle sprain, per NFL Media, and Lawrence is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. The QB joined teammates in the post-game locker room with "good spirits," per reports, but used crutches for lower-body support.

His injury occurred on a third-and-long with just under six minutes left in Week 13's matchup. Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson logged a sack on the play, but it was Jaguars left tackle Walker Little, starting in place of an injured Cam Robinson, who inadvertently stepped on Lawrence's left ankle, causing the QB's leg to twist as he went to the ground. Lawrence slammed his helmet to the grass after the play, frustrated at the injury, and could only limp gingerly with the help of trainers.

Former 49ers reserve C.J. Beathard, who's been the Jaguars' backup QB since 2021, replaced Lawrence under center for the remainder of the contest, going 9 of 10 for 63 yards but falling to Browning and the Bengals, 34-31, in overtime. Beathard also appeared to suffer an injury shortly after entering, favoring his arm after a fumble, but stayed in the game. Jacksonville did not have a third QB available in the event Beathard would've been forced out of action as well.