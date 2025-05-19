Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is a unicorn in the football world. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft starred at Colorado as a cornerback and wide receiver and is expected to play both positions at the next level.

During the first day of OTAs, Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence opened up about playing with the former Colorado star and how he has been "impressive" in his short time with the team.

"Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day," Lawrence said Monday about Hunter. "A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. Can just go. It's like a kid just runs around all day. He doesn't get tired, it seems like. So you can't have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he's very explosive. Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch."

The Jaguars were aggressive in trading up to land Hunter in last month's draft. Jacksonville traded the fifth overall pick, a second round pick (No. 36 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 126 overall) and their 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 200 overall).

After finishing 4-13 during the 2024 campaign, Jacksonville fired former coach Doug Pederson after three seasons with the team. Jacksonville hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as his replacement to resurrect an offense that finished 25th in total yards per game (306.2) and No. 24 in passing yards (204.5).