Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns despite the high ankle sprain he suffered in the "Monday Night Football" overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.

Lawrence was originally listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. The Athletic reported that Lawrence was rehabbing around the clock in an effort to suit up in Week 14. The gruesome-looking injury on Monday night made it appear a long-shot, but Lawrence will indeed be in the lineup.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson has never missed a game due to injury in his high school, college or NFL career. He has made 46 straight starts, which is the fifth-longest streak by a quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to begin an NFL career.

Despite the loss to the Bengals on Monday night, Lawrence had previously been on a heater. The QB had scored nine total touchdowns over the last three games.