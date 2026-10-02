The month of October should be an interesting one for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that's because they won't get to play a single game at home. That's right, the Jags will not be playing any games in Jacksonville during October.

The Jags' month-long road trip will start this week with a game in Cincinnati, and after that, they'll be leaving the country for two weeks. Here's their full October schedule:

Week 4 (Oct. 4): at Cincinnati

Week 5 (Oct. 11): vs. Eagles (in London)

Week 6 (Oct. 18): vs. Texans (in London)

Week 7 (Oct. 25): Bye

The Jaguars are the first team in some time to go an entire calendar month without playing a game in their home city. Seven years ago, the Jags and Cards both found themselves in the same situation in November. The Cards played three games on the road and lost them all (they also had a bye during the month). The Cardinals went into November with a 3-5-1 record and ended the month 3-8-1; by then, their season was basically over.

As for the Jaguars, they also went 0-3 during their November away from home in 2019. They played one game in London and two road games, losing them all. They were 4-4 going into the month, but ended November at 4-7, and like the Cardinals, their season was essentially over at that point. The 2026 Jaguars will be hoping to avoid a similar fate.

The Jaguars will be playing two straight games in London this year for the third time in franchise history, but this season, their setup is slightly different from it has been in the past. The Jags will be the HOME team in BOTH games, marking the first time in league history that a team has played as the home team in back-to-back international games.

Why the Jaguars are leaving Jacksonville for a month

Although most teams would prefer to avoid a road trip like this, the Jaguars actually requested it. With their new stadium currently undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation, the team wanted an extra-long road trip so the construction crews would have a full month to get some work done without worrying about an NFL game.

The final phase of construction at the stadium will take place in 2027, and during that period, the Jaguars will be leaving town for the entire season. Next year, the Jags will be playing their home games in Orlando. The Jags also have a deal in place that allows them to play up to three games in London next year, so they could end up taking one of the longest road trips in NFL history at some point in 2027.

For this year's road trip, the Jaguars will be going 35 days between home games, a stretch that could potentially make or break their season. After the long road trip, the Jags will return home on Nov. 1 for a game against the Colts.