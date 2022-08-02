The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the preseason in Thursday's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but a big name will be missing from the action. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in the Canton, Ohio contest.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement regarding the former first overall pick, saying that Jake Luton will start instead.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is currently dealing with a groin injury, which is why Luton will instead get the start on Thursday. The other quarterback on the Jaguars' roster is Kyle Sloter, who was signed after playing in the USFL this summer.

"Trevor's been getting a lot of great looks here in practice and (we) feel he's in a good spot," Pederson said.

The head coach went on to say they are still working out how their squad will shape out.

"It's still evaluation time, we're still evaluating our roster. We've got a lot of young guys and a lot of battles that we want to start seeing in game situations," he said.

There is no doubt that Lawrence will be the Jaguars' starting quarterback, so the team does not need to spend as much time evaluating him as they do other players. Sitting No. 16 out also means he is less likely that he will get hurt before the regular season begins.

Jacksonville will also be without Travis Etienne, who missed Tuesday's practice due to illness. Pederson announced the running back, who missed his entire rookie season last year due to injury, would sit out the Hall of Fame Game.