Jadeveon Clowney is now a member of the Tennessee Titans, but apparently he was almost part of the New Orleans Saints -- by way of the Cleveland Browns. A day after the Saints reportedly could not get NFL approval to orchestrate a deal with Cleveland, in which the Browns would've signed the free agent defensive end only to absorb some of his contract and ship him to the Saints, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reports two other teams were actively trying to pull off a similar sign-and-trade with Clowney.

"If the league had given the green light to the sign-and-trade concept," Florio wrote Tuesday, "Clowney would have ended up not with the Saints but with the Baltimore Ravens."

ESPN had recently reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were monitoring Clowney's status on the open market, which at first glance seemed illogical considering the team's recent auction of young talent. It turns out, however, that the Jaguars were working with the Ravens on a deal to get Clowney to Baltimore, per Florio. The Ravens had been speculated as a potential destination for Clowney in free agency and were reportedly hoping Jacksonville would sign the ex-Seattle Seahawks starter, only to trade him for a pick.

"Once the league told the Saints that it couldn't happen, the strategy was abandoned," Florio wrote. "If a different answer had been obtained, the Saints would have found out soon thereafter that the Jaguars would have been signing Clowney, and that the Jaguars would have been trading him to Baltimore."

Saints coach Sean Payton all but admitted on Tuesday that New Orleans pursued this sort of unprecedented sign-and-trade prior to Clowney signing with the Titans. So at least one thing is clear: Plenty of teams wanted Jadeveon Clowney, who sat unsigned for roughly six months; they just didn't want to add him in a conventional way.