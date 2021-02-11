Urban Meyer knows how to make an entrance, that's for sure. Having been courted by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Kahn on a yacht off the coast of North Florida, Meyer joins the team as their head coach for 2021 and beyond, taking the reins from Doug Marrone. A key reason Meyer -- who is a Florida legend from his time spent with the Gators -- chose to use the Jaguars as his jumping off point in the NFL is multifaceted, but most certainly aided by the fact they own the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft along with enough collateral to rebuild the team in the way he sees fit.

Before he can get to tweaking the roster, however, he needed to complete the task of finalizing his coaching staff on offense, defense and special teams, and he's now done just that. The team formally announced Meyer's complete staff a few days after Super Bowl LV, and while it's mostly garnered praise from football minds who see it as a strong foundation for Meyer's inaugural season at the professional level, one hire in particular instantly created a slew of raised eyebrows around the league -- namely Chris Doyle.

His departure from the University of Iowa last June was marred with controversy when Doyle, then a 20-year veteran of the program and highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in the country, was put on administrative leave following a list of African-American players alleging Doyle treated them negatively and unfairly because of their race. His new job under Meyer will be the first since the Hawkeyes divorced him, and it's already drawing criticism.

Needless to say, considering the Jaguars were recently on the losing end of an NFLPA grievance -- albeit for a much different reason -- it'll be on Meyer to make sure the train remains on the track as he tries his hand in the NFL with a franchise viewed by many (including several former big-name players like Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette) as perennially toxic.

As Meyer works to change the culture, here's a look at the entire Jaguars staff for 2021, with key notes for each hire:

Chris Doyle

Director of Sport Performance

Former Head Strength and Conditioning Coach (NCAA): Iowa

Charlie Strong

Asst. Head Coach & Inside LBs Coach

38 years experience coaching in college football

Won national titles in 2006 and 2008 at Florida



Darrell Bevell

Offensive Coordinator

21st season in the NFL

Most recently served as interim HC & OC for the Lions

One Super Bowl title (Seattle Seahawks)



Joe Cullen

Defensive Coordinator

15th season in the NFL

Former Ravens defensive line coach

Former defensive coordinator at Indiana University and Richmond University



Brian Schneider

Special Teams Coordinator

11 seasons as Seahawks special teams coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer

Passing Game Coordinator

Former offensive coordinator (NFL): Jets, Rams

Former QBs coach (NFL): Washington, Chargers, Colts

Sanjay Lal

Wide Receivers Coach

Former WR coach (NFL): Seahawks , Cowboys, Colts , Bills, Jets, Raiders

Tyler Bowen

Tight Ends Coach

Former TE coach and co-offensive coordinator (NCAA): Penn State

Bernie Parmalee

Running Backs Coach

Former RBs coach (NFL): Falcons, Raiders

George Warhop

Offensive Line Coach

Third season with Jaguars

Todd Washington

Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Former assistant offensive line coach (NFL): Ravens, Jets

Former offensive coordinator (NCAA): University of San Diego

Quinton Ganther

Offensive Quality Control

Former running backs coach at Weber State

Three consecutive Big Sky titles at Weber State



Two-time All-Mountain West running back at Utah under coach Urban Meyer

Will Harriger

Offensive Assistant Coach

Former offensive assistant and running backs coach (NFL): Falcons

Former offensive assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach (NFL): Seahawks

Chris Ash

Defensive Backs Coach - Safeties

Former Rutgers head coach

Former defensive coordinator (NCAA): Texas, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Arkansas

National championship (OSU - 2014)

Joe Danna

Defensive Backs Coach - Nickels

Fifth season with the Jaguars

Tony Gilbert

Assistant Linebackers Coach

Second season with the Jaguars

Sterling Lucas

Assistant Defensive Line Coach

Former defensive assistant and assistant DL coach of the Ravens

Tosh Lupoi

Defensive Line Coach

Former defensive line coach (NFL): Falcons, Browns

Zachary Orr

Outside Linebackers Coach

Former Ravens linebacker

Former defensive analyst (NFL): Ravens

Carlos Polk

Special Teams Assistant

Former assistant special teams coach (NFL): Chargers, Bucs, Cowboys

Former Chargers Special Teams Player of the Year (2002)

Patrick Reilly

Defensive Quality Control Coach

Former defensive analyst (NCAA): Alabama

Bob Sutton

Senior Defensive Assistant

Former senior defensive assistant (NFL): Falcons

Former defensive coordinator (NFL): Chiefs, Jets

Former assistant head coach and LBs coach (NFL): Jets

47 years combined coaching experience (NCAA, NFL)

Tim Walton

Secondary Coach

Third season with Jaguars

Anthony Schlegel

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach

Former associate director of football sport performance (NCAA): Ohio State

Brandon Ireland

Assistant Strength Coach

Former assistant strength and conditioning coach (NFL): Falcons

Adam Potts

Assistant Strength Coach

Former assistant strength and conditioning (NFL): Falcons

U.S.A. Olympic weightlifting competitor



Cedric Scott

Assistant Strength Coach