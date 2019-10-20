Jaguars vs. Bengals odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 0-6 overall and 0-2 at home, while Jacksonville is 2-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Jacksonville's rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew has filled in admirably for the injured Nick Foles, having thrown for 1,442 yards and nine touchdown through six games this season. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has yet to win a game this season and is just 1-7 against the spread in its last eight home games. Jacksonville is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Bengals vs. Jaguars odds, while the Over-Under is set at 44. Before entering any Jaguars vs. Bengals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Bengals vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Cincinnati was within striking distance last week, but couldn't close the gap -- falling 23-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 21-of-39 passes for 235 yards and an interception. Dalton has passed for 1,647 yards and seven touchdowns this season, with wide receiver Tyler Boyd catching 40 passes for 416 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, dropped their second straight decision last week, losing a 13-6 defensive battle against the New Orleans Saints. Running back Leonard Fournette carried the ball 20 times for 72 yards in the loss, while also catching six passes for 46 yards. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook led all pass catchers with three receptions for 53 yards. Jacksonville's 127.5 rushing yards per game ranks 11th in the NFL, and its 237.3 passing yards per game ranks 16th.

Despite a strong rushing attack, the Jaguars have scored just one rushing touchdown all season, which ranks 31st in the NFL. However, Cincinnati enters Sunday's matchup having allowed the most rushing touchdowns (9) in the league.

So who wins Jaguars vs. Bengals? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.