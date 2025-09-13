The Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) in an NFL Week 2 clash on Sunday. The Bengals make their home debut after grinding out a tough 17-16 win on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. The Jaguars also won their season-opener, holding off the Carolina Panthers for a 26-10 victory.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Bengals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Bengals vs. Jaguars picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Jaguars vs. Bengals at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Bengals on Sunday

When: Sun., Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bengals vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: Bengals -3.5, over/under of 49

Cincinnati failed to cover the spread against Cleveland to start the season, but it has won each of the last three meetings with Jacksonville, including a narrow overtime win in 2023 when the Bengals had to play without an injured Joe Burrow. Cincinnati's signal caller has thrown for 648 yards with three touchdowns and one interception over two career games against the Jaguars. That includes a come-from-behind victory in 2021 when Burrow set career highs in completion percentage (78.1%), yards per attempt (10.9), and passer rating (132.8).

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off an impressive 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. racked up 143 rushing yards on 16 carries, helping Jacksonville cover as a 3.5-point favorite. The Jaguars have lost 11 of their last 12 games on the road, but are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games overall.

Click here to bet Jaguars vs. Bengals at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Jaguars vs. Bengals predictions, picks

The Bengals barely snuck by the Browns in Week 1, but the model expects a bounce-back performance from Burrow and company. Cincinnati is 6-0 in its last six games dating back to last season and is 4-2 ATS during that span. The Bengals are also 8-4 ATS in their past 12 games when favored. The Jags are 1-4 in their last five games on the road against Cincinnati and are 1-4 ATS in their previous five meetings against an opponent from the AFC North. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting the Bengals to cover the spread in 60% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.