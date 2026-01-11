Skip to Main Content
Jaguars vs. Bills live updates: Jacksonville looks to remain hot, but can it slow down Josh Allen?

Allen and Trevor Lawrence face off in Jacksonville

By
1 min read

In the first of three Sunday games on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville comes into this game as the AFC South champion after putting together a 13-4 season and ending the year with an eight-game winning streak. The Jaguars are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now, with former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence finally living up to the promise of his draft stack and a defense that just keeps forcing turnover after turnover.

Buffalo for the first time in five years did not win the AFC East, finishing second behind the New England Patriots with a 12-5 record on the season. The Bills won five of their last six games down the stretch of the season, but they have also been somewhat inconsistent throughout the year and have some clear vulnerabilities on defense. 

Despite those issues, the Bills come into this game as just a slight underdog, likely thanks to the presence of Josh Allen, who continually raises his game in the playoffs year after year. Will the Bills advance, or will the Jaguars remain hot at home? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores a highlights.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Bills

(6)
Trevor Lawrence in the playoffs

Lawrence had a fascinating payoff debut a few years ago. He had about as disastrous a first half as humanly possible in the first round against the Chargers, but he came back and led four consecutive touchdown drives and then a game-winning field goal drive to complete a comeback from a 27-0 deficit. While it was obviously an incredible feat, going down by that much against a Bills defense that is far better against the pass than the run wouldn't be quite as easy to accomplish.

Jared Dubin
January 11, 2026, 5:30 PM
Jan. 11, 2026, 12:30 pm EST
 
Buffalo's run defense issues

If the Bills have a major weakness, it is defending the run. Buffalo has yielded an average of 5.1 yards per carry, the third-worst mark in the NFL. The Bills have given up 100 or more rushing yards in 11 of 17 games, 150 or more in seven of 17 and 200 or more in four of 17. If you can get the run game going, you can control the proceedings against the Bills. The Jaguars averaged just 4.0 yards per carry during the regular season, but they did have four games where they ran for 150 yards or more. All four of those games, though, came in the first 11 weeks of the season.

Jared Dubin
January 11, 2026, 5:15 PM
Jan. 11, 2026, 12:15 pm EST
 
Red-hot Jaguars

Jacksonville has won eight in a row by an average of more than 19 points per game. The Jags have scored 23-plus points in each of those games and have given up more than 20 only once during that stretch. They've allowed single-digit points more often (three times) than they've allowed teams to get more than 20. The level of competition during the season-ending stretch wasn't particularly high (they played the Colts and Titans twice each, plus the Cardinals and Jets), but in the two games they played during that stretch against playoff teams, they dominated the Chargers 35-6 and handily beat the Broncos 34-20.

Jared Dubin
January 11, 2026, 5:02 PM
Jan. 11, 2026, 12:02 pm EST
 
Bills inactives

 
Cam Little should be good from 60-63 yards today

Watching Cam Little in warmups and he connected from 61 yards on both attempts. Looked like he would be good from about 63 today. 

 
Jaguars inactives

