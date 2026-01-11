In the first of three Sunday games on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Buffalo Bills.

Jacksonville comes into this game as the AFC South champion after putting together a 13-4 season and ending the year with an eight-game winning streak. The Jaguars are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now, with former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence finally living up to the promise of his draft stack and a defense that just keeps forcing turnover after turnover.

Buffalo for the first time in five years did not win the AFC East, finishing second behind the New England Patriots with a 12-5 record on the season. The Bills won five of their last six games down the stretch of the season, but they have also been somewhat inconsistent throughout the year and have some clear vulnerabilities on defense.

Despite those issues, the Bills come into this game as just a slight underdog, likely thanks to the presence of Josh Allen, who continually raises his game in the playoffs year after year. Will the Bills advance, or will the Jaguars remain hot at home? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores a highlights.

