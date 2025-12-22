It's time the Jacksonville Jaguars are mentioned among legitimate Super Bowl contenders following Sunday's momentum-building 34-20 win over the Denver Broncos. After improving to 11-4 overall and moving into the No. 3 seed position in the AFC's playoff picture, the Jaguars sounded off on being one of the NFL's perceived have-nots and snapped the Broncos' NFL-best 11-game winning streak for good measure.

"Just thankful a small-market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said, circling back to Sean Payton's comment about his team.

Payton previously said despite being from "a smaller market," the Jaguars looked the part.

Two weeks ago, Jacksonville beat the Indianapolis Colts 36-19 to take full control of the AFC South.

"Everybody in this locker room on the Jaguars team, even upstairs, we know everybody's probably going to try to hop on this bandwagon now, but we don't want anybody," defensive end Travon Walker said on the Jaguars' postgame show, via ESPN. "They can stay where they're at. It's us. It's all about the Jags.

"F*** everybody but us. Excuse my language, dad, grandmamma, but f*** everybody but us."

With the Broncos, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills garnering much of the AFC attention, the Jaguars look like a serious threat with Trevor Lawrence being nearly perfect over his last four starts.

The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns and ran for another against the Broncos, giving him 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions since overcoming three turnovers during a Nov. 23 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacksonville's last postseason win came in January 2023 when Lawrence led a wild 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round prior to his team falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville clinches a playoff spot tonight if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Indianapolis Colts.