The Denver Broncos go for their second consecutive win to start the season this week when they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars are hoping for a better performance than they gave in Week 1, when they lost to Houston last Sunday. In two previous games against the Jaguars, Denver defensive end Von Miller has three sacks and five QB hits.

Kickoff for Broncos vs. Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. The Broncos are listed as six-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Broncos odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Broncos

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Jaguars

Before you tune in to Sunday's Broncos vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 2 of the 2021 season on an incredible 121-79 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Broncos, the model is predicting that Denver will cover the six-point spread. The simulations are projecting that Denver will easily clear the number in a 30-21 win.

The preseason buzz around the Jaguars was hushed after they were ambushed by Houston on the road in Week 1. The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, threw the ball 51 times, but the Jags mustered just 21 points to Houston's 37. Wide receiver D.J. Chark was a bright spot making his return to action since breaking a finger in the offseason. He finished with three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Denver's offense was in midseason form against the Giants last week in a 27-13 win. After the injury of star receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first half, other pass-catchers like Noah Fant and Tim Patrick were given a bigger opportunity to shine. Star safety Justin Simmons had a big day defensively, as he led his team in tackles and helped keep Daniel Jones from completing more than 59 percent of his passes.

The model is predicting Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater will throw for 267 yards and 1.90 touchdowns, while Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams combine for over 120 rushing yards, resulting in the Broncos covering the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations.

